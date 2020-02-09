Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 514 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,432,000 after acquiring an additional 215,664 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,941,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 231,829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 41.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,785,000 after acquiring an additional 430,284 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,215,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,376,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEI opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $45.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

