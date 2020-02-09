Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,033,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.45.

NYSE NOC opened at $361.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

