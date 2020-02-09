NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NEU opened at $425.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.53. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $382.88 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

