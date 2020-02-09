Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $1.43 Million in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after buying an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS opened at $27.74 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

