Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Chemed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 109,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Chemed by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $484.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.95. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $297.08 and a 1 year high of $492.94.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.25.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

