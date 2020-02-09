Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,790 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.12.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

