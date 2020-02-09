Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.40 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $249.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $163.53 and a one year high of $251.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.37 and its 200-day moving average is $227.64.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.