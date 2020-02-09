Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

HUBB opened at $145.42 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $113.58 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

