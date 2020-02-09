Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 215 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,643 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 245,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 110,826 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,557,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,027,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.33. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.