Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

