Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

Shares of BLK opened at $555.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $520.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.54 and a 12-month high of $556.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

