Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

FAF stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

