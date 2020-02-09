Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $579.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $616.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

