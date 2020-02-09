Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

