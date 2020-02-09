CoreCommodity Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ternium during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 3,117.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 183,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 25.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in Ternium by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,892,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Ternium by 21.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 142,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

TX stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.71. Ternium SA has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

