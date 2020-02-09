CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 135,473 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,473 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 210,423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,823 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,980,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 284,146 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Shares of AR stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Antero Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

