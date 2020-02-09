CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,311 shares of company stock worth $1,918,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

NYSE ADM opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.