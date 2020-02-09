CoreCommodity Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Encana by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,505,000 after buying an additional 16,082,247 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,555,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Encana by 872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,629,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after buying an additional 5,947,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Encana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,972,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Encana by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,114,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,792 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

In related news, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECA stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

