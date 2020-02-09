CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 10,516 Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.17% of Century Aluminum worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 642,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 237,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $5.58 on Friday. Century Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.