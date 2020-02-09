Coho Partners Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

