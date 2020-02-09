CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 14,636 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

