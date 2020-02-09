Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,007,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,000. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

