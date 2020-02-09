CoreCommodity Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,686 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 34,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 130.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $11,425,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $738,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $24.19 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

