Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WD. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 136.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $77.07.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $753,102.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,419. 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,159,000 after acquiring an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

