Xylem’s (XYL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Xylem (NYSE:XYL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59. Xylem has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $87.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 464,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,703,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 67,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Xylem by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 366,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 49,448 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

