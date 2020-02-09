Analysts Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Liquidity Services reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

LQDT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Liquidity Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Liquidity Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 69.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQDT opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

