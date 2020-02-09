World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Lowered to

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at MKM Partners to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.39. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

