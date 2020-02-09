Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Waters (NYSE:WAT) to Sell

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $231.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Waters reported fourth-quarter results wherein earnings and revenues grew year over year. The company witnessed strong performance in the governmental & academic market. Further, its improved performance in Europe contributed to the results. Solid momentum across large molecule pharma and biomedical research applications remained a major positive. Additionally, Waters’ growing investments in LC, LC-MS and chemistry categories aided it in gaining traction in large molecule market. The company remains optimistic regarding strengthening growth initiatives and new product cycle. However, sluggishness in TA segment is a concern. Further, government policy changes in China and political uncertainties in Mexico and Brazil are overhangs. Softness in small molecule market is a headwind. The stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

Get Waters alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $207.13.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $217.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Waters has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total transaction of $506,326.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $3,563,612 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.