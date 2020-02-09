Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Raised to $97.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

ZEN stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $3,721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $55,326.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,687,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,915,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,440,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,295,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

