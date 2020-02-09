World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Lowered to $52.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $77.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WWE. Loop Capital downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.35.

WWE stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 86,423 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

