Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $13.75 on Friday. Vince has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $165.51 million, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Vince had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,481.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vince by 315.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 131,549 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vince by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vince by 55.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vince by 223.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vince by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

