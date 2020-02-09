Seaport Global Securities Downgrades Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) to Neutral

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was downgraded by Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $103.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,926,000 after purchasing an additional 283,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 140,039 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 292,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

