W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB opened at $77.81 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $77.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.