ValuEngine Lowers Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research restated a buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.58.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.94 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

