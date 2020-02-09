World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Cut to $55.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WWE. ValuEngine downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. FBN Securities upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $42.53 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,261,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

