Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

XYL stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

