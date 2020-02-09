Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells $22,600.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $22,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $21,400.00.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $19,900.00.
NYSE FSLY opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $35.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.