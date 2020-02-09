Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells $22,600.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $22,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $21,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $19,900.00.

NYSE FSLY opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

