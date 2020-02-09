Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) President Sells 825 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,459,000 after buying an additional 103,346 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,334,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 174,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

