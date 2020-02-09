Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) President Sells 825 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of EFSC stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18.
Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,459,000 after buying an additional 103,346 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,334,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 174,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
