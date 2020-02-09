Avinash Reddy Buys 2,000 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 93,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,644,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

