James Mathers Sells 2,113 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO James Mathers sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $29,645.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,542.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Mathers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $39,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $40,125.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,125.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $40,675.00.

On Friday, November 29th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,825.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $41,725.00.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.67 million, a P/E ratio of 115.58, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 129.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 305,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

