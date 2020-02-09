Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Sells $19,455.00 in Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $19,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,556.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wilhelm Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Wilhelm Stahl sold 836 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $33,414.92.

Shares of TCDA opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.83. Tricida Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). Equities research analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCDA. ValuEngine downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 30,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,639,000 after buying an additional 740,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tricida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tricida by 2,240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 77,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

