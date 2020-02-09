Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Sells $19,455.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $19,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,556.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wilhelm Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 12th, Wilhelm Stahl sold 836 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $33,414.92.

Shares of TCDA opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.83. Tricida Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). Equities research analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCDA. ValuEngine downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 30,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,639,000 after buying an additional 740,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tricida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tricida by 2,240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 77,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fastly Inc Director Sells $22,600.00 in Stock
Fastly Inc Director Sells $22,600.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp President Sells 825 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp President Sells 825 Shares of Stock
Avinash Reddy Buys 2,000 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Stock
Avinash Reddy Buys 2,000 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Stock
James Mathers Sells 2,113 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc Stock
James Mathers Sells 2,113 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc Stock
Tricida Inc VP Sells $19,455.00 in Stock
Tricida Inc VP Sells $19,455.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CFO Sells $46,066.50 in Stock
Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CFO Sells $46,066.50 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report