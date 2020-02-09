Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) CFO Sells $46,066.50 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karen Mcloughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Karen Mcloughlin sold 318 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $19,668.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 488,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,801 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $296,753,000 after buying an additional 311,040 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 67,187 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

