Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells $15,267.84 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Kevin Thomas Ryan sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $15,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

