J Michael Whitted Buys 1,000 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 22.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Sidoti cut their price target on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

