National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) CAO Sells $36,325.56 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NATI stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.87.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after buying an additional 1,596,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 4,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 1,715.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 178,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 168,962 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $7,123,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.