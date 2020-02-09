National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) CAO Sells $36,325.56 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NATI stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after buying an additional 1,596,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 4,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 1,715.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 178,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 168,962 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $7,123,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.