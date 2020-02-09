Insider Buying: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) CEO Purchases $24,860.10 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.85 per share, with a total value of $24,860.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $74.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.