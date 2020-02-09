Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Buys $38,960.00 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.73 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
Read More: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.