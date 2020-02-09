Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Buys $38,960.00 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.73 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.