Insider Buying: New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) Insider Acquires A$19,979.90 in Stock

New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta purchased 102,461 shares of New Century Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,979.90 ($14,170.14).

New Century Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.27 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of A$0.94 ($0.67). The company has a market cap of $136.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.36.

About New Century Resources

New Century Resources Limited operates as a base metal development company in Australia and the United States. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, and coking coal deposits. It holds a 70% interest in the Century mine located in Queensland, Australia; and the Kodiak project located in the Cahaba Basin, Alabama.

