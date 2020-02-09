Insider Buying: New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) Insider Acquires A$19,979.90 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta purchased 102,461 shares of New Century Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,979.90 ($14,170.14).

New Century Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.27 ($0.19) and a twelve month high of A$0.94 ($0.67). The company has a market cap of $136.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.36.

About New Century Resources

New Century Resources Limited operates as a base metal development company in Australia and the United States. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, and coking coal deposits. It holds a 70% interest in the Century mine located in Queensland, Australia; and the Kodiak project located in the Cahaba Basin, Alabama.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for New Century Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fastly Inc Director Sells $22,600.00 in Stock
Fastly Inc Director Sells $22,600.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp President Sells 825 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corp President Sells 825 Shares of Stock
Avinash Reddy Buys 2,000 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Stock
Avinash Reddy Buys 2,000 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Stock
James Mathers Sells 2,113 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc Stock
James Mathers Sells 2,113 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc Stock
Tricida Inc VP Sells $19,455.00 in Stock
Tricida Inc VP Sells $19,455.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CFO Sells $46,066.50 in Stock
Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CFO Sells $46,066.50 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report