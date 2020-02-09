Jerald K. Dittmer Acquires 1,926 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Jerald K. Dittmer bought 1,926 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $30,661.92.
Shares of FLXS stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $25.90.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter.
Flexsteel Industries Company Profile
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.
