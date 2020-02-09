Jerald K. Dittmer Acquires 1,926 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Jerald K. Dittmer bought 1,926 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $30,661.92.

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

