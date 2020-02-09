Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $43,252.92 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $157.88 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average of $145.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Coupa Software by 88.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,801,000 after acquiring an additional 245,742 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 2,246.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,163 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.08.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

